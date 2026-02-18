news

Quoting: The 14th Anniversary of Our Foundation - TDF Community Blog —

17 February 2026 marks the 14th anniversary of The Document Foundation’s recognition as a non-profit organisation under German law. The foundation is focused on developing free and open-source software for individual productivity.

This focus has guided the development of LibreOffice and the software tools for liberating proprietary formats released by the Document Liberation Project. These tools are used by LibreOffice and other open-source and proprietary software.

This growth would never have been possible without the invaluable contributions of the many individuals and companies that have been involved over the years. Today, we celebrate this important milestone and prepare for further growth.