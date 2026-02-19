Web Browsers: RSS, Chrome*, and Firefox

If you want to have user-level namespaces on a single domain — such as company.com/justin — you have two options: namespacing via subpath (company.com/justin) and namespacing via subdomain (justin.company.com).

When I started Buttondown back in 2018, I went with the former. This ended up being a fairly important technical decision that I did not give the weight it probably deserved, as is often the case with many technical decisions I made in 2018, Buttondown or otherwise.