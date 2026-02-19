news
Web Browsers: RSS, Chrome*, and Firefox
Brent Simmons ☛ New RSS reader Current
Because RSS is an open protocol, and because there are so many different possible ways to follow and read the news, RSS readers ought to be a UI playground in the way Twitter clients once were, where innovation and experimentation are normal and celebrated.
Justin Duke ☛ Subpaths vs. subdomains
If you want to have user-level namespaces on a single domain — such as company.com/justin — you have two options: namespacing via subpath (company.com/justin) and namespacing via subdomain (justin.company.com).
When I started Buttondown back in 2018, I went with the former. This ended up being a fairly important technical decision that I did not give the weight it probably deserved, as is often the case with many technical decisions I made in 2018, Buttondown or otherwise.
Chromium
PC World ☛ 30 fake AI Chrome extensions caught stealing passwords and more
These fake extensions bypassed Chrome Web Store security using misspelled names and excessive permissions to intercept banking details and personal information.
Mozilla
PC World ☛ Firefox ends support for Windows 7: Upgrade to 10 or Linux
• PCWorld reports that Mozilla Firefox has ended support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, with version 115 being the final release for these older operating systems.
• Users can receive security updates through the Extended Support Release channel until February 2026, but must eventually upgrade their systems for continued protection.
• Mozilla recommends upgrading to Windows 10 or 11, or switching to Linux to maintain Firefox compatibility and receive future browser updates.
