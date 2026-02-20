original
Maintenance Over, No Downtime/Issues Encountered
2 days ago we gave a quick headsup, ahead of maintenance by the hosting company, as it was planning Recursive Resolver work at short notice. This was all finished yesterday*. The only issue we've had since then seemed (at the time) like a kind of DDoS attack roughly 3 hours ago, but we thwarted it within a few minutes.
We, the community (programmers, sysadmins etc.), do not anticipate any further interruption this month. We strive to have uptime of higher than 99.99%. █
______
* All finished at night, a day ago:
Recursive Resolver Maintenance
Completed - This maintenance has been completed successfully.
Feb 19, 00:37 GMTIn progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Feb 18, 23:00 GMTScheduled - During this maintenance window we will be upgrading our recursive resolver service.
This service is resilient so we do not expect any outages however there may be interruption to in-flight requests when we take nodes in and out of service to perform upgrades.
We will limit upgrades to one node at a time in order to preserve resiliency.
Feb 17, 21:29 GMT
Image source: Simply