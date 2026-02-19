news
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
Collabora ☛ GStreamer 1.28 brings Hey Hi (AI) inference to your media pipeline
With its latest release, GStreamer adds native support for Hey Hi (AI) inference engines including ONNX Runtime, LiteRT, and Burn, along with tensor decoders for YOLO, face detection, tracking, and more.
Linux Links ☛ luasmith – flexible static site generator
luasmith is a small, simple, and flexible static site generator that is similar in design to Metalsmith, but much smaller
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Libinput 1.31.0 added Adjustable Disable While Typing Timeout
Libinput, the input device management library for most modern GNU/Linux distributions, released new 1.31.0 version few days ago. The new version of this input handling library added support configuring the timeouts of disable-while-typing and disable-while-trackpointing, allowing to set how long the touchpad or trackpoint should be should be inactive after key presses.
HowTo Geek ☛ This one command-line app saves me an hour every day
Do you spend your life in the terminal? Are you always on the hunt for leaner, faster, and better ways to improve your workflow? I am, and I wish to share one neat little app that saves me a great deal of time when navigating the depths of my file system.