news
Open Hardware/Modding: PiBot, ESP32, and More
CNX Software ☛ NXP S32N79 octa-core Arm Cortex-A78E/12-core Cortex-R52 “Super-Integration Processor” targets Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV)
NXP recently introduced the S32N79 “Super-Integration” automotive processor, part of the S32N7 series, equipped with up to eight Arm Cortex-A78E application cores and twelve Arm Cortex-R52 cores for real-time processing. Building on the earlier 5 nm S32N55 16-core Cortex-R52 + 2x Lockstep Cortex-M7 automotive processor, the S32N79 automotive processor is still designed for software-defined vehicles (SDV), but its Cortex-A78E applications cores further enable features such as ADAS sensor fusion and data Hey Hi (AI) services, as well as improved vehicle gateway/processing functions.
CNX Software ☛ PiBot CNC Pendant V4.0 – A handheld Bluetooth and RJ12 controller for FluidNC-based CNC machines
The PiBot CNC Pendant V4.0 is a handheld Bluetooth/RJ12-based controller designed for CNC machines running FluidNC and GRBL-HAL firmware. Developed by PiBot, with firmware support from ESP3D creator Luc, the pendant provides an interface for manually controlling and monitoring CNC routers, laser engravers, and other GRBL/FluidNC-based systems via RJ12 wired or Bluetooth connection. The device features a capacitive touchscreen, an industrial-grade encoder, a potentiometer knob, a band switch, three independent switches, and a built-in speaker, all housed in an enclosure with a dual-PCB design that allows IO expansion.
CNX Software ☛ Olimex ESP32-P4-PC board offers HDMI video output, Ethernet, four USB 2.0 ports, and more
Based on an Espressif Systems ESP32-P4NRW32 SoC with a 400 MHz dual-core RISC-V CPU, 768 KB RAM, and 32MB PSRAM, Olimex ESP32-P4-PC is one of the most feature-rich ESP32-P4 boards on the market so far. The open-source hardware board features 16 MB SPI flash, HDMI and MIPI DSI display interfaces, a MIPI CSI camera interface, a 3.5mm audio jack, Fast Ethernet, and four USB 2.0 ports, as well as a UEXT connector and a 20-pin GPIO header for expansion.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
CNX Software ☛ Murena Volla 12.6-inch privacy-focused tablet runs /e/OS Google-free Android OS on MediaTek Helio G99 SoC
Murena Volla is a 12.6-inch privacy-focused tablet running /e/OS and designed for users seeking a Google-free experience. While the hardware is developed in collaboration with German-based Volla, the Murena edition comes preloaded with the Android-based /e/OS and integrated Murena cloud services for users who want full control over their personal data. The tablet is built around a MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
