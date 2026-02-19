Other Sites
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.
Android Leftovers
- Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool
- With a new digital sovereignty assessment and an open framework
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The KDE project released today KDE Plasma 6.6 as the latest and greatest version of this modern and popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.
- Gentoo on Codeberg
- Gentoo now has a presence on Codeberg
- Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support
- Malware analysis Linux distro gets Ubuntu 24.04 base
- 8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch
- The AsteroidOS 2.0 release aims to provide a stable
- The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA [original]
- Right now the SRA is having its month of reckoning because many people speak out about what the SRA did (or did not do) for them
- In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows [original]
- Windows used to be identified on 100% of client requests (99.6%), now it's down to almost 50%
- 4 Android settings that are silently draining your battery right now
- 3 ways to switch Linux distros without losing all your data
- If you're thinking about distro-hopping, and you're wanting to retain your data
- These are the only Linux distros I recommend for sysadmins
- Linux is the OS of choice for servers, and for good reason
- Evolving Git for the next decade
- "The success of Git is indeed quite staggering"
- Tor Browser 15.0.6 and 16.0a3
- Spain: Windows at All-Time Low [original]
- Windows goes down steadily
- Games: SCOPECREEP, Astro Protocol, and More
- KDE endorses the UN's Open Source Principles
- The UN Open Source Principles are comprised of eight guidelines and provide a framework to guide the use
- Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence [original]
- The SRA is worse than feeble
- A Unique 22nd Anniversary for Tux Machines, Motif Will be Green [original]
- Community anniversary party
- Android Leftovers
- Why you should check your backup settings after the latest Android update
- The 14th Anniversary of Our Foundation
- 17 February 2026 marks the 14th anniversary of The Document Foundation’s recognition as a non-profit organisation under German law
- These 5 underrated Linux desktop environments need more attention
- Are you tired of the GNOME vs. KDE debate when neither feels quite right
- 5 atomic Linux distros I trust for stress-free OS updates - and why
- Atomic Linux distros keep updates from breaking your system
- I just set up a new Linux desktop, here are the first 5 things I did
- Recently I reinstalled CachyOS on my tower PC
- These are the only Linux distros I recommend for developers
- Linux is popular with developers, and for good reason
- Why We Still Won't Link to Linuxiac (Anymore) [original]
- Even 1% slop is too much
- Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered
- Paris‑based Murena and Germany’s Volla are teaming up on a tablet for people who want Android hardware without Google’s software
- Maintaining what we love all year long
- February is a month to celebrate love for many things
- Why is Debian Called the Universal Operating System, Again?
- Debian's official tagline is "Universal Operating System"
- Someone Just Made an Immutable Gentoo-Based Distro Tailored for Gaming
- matrixOS brings OSTree atomic upgrades to Gentoo with a simple motto...
- KDE 6_26.02 for Slackware-current
- Today I released a fresh batch of KDE Plasma6 packages for 32bit and 64bit Slackware-current to my ‘ktown‘ repository
- Mrhbaan Syria! Fedora now available in Syria
- I am happy to share that as of 10 February 2026, Fedora is now available in Syria
- Recursive Resolver Upgrade [original]
- If all goes well, it'll be over (the at-risk window) by 3AM tomorrow
- Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
- The Mesa 26.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and improvements across most of the included graphics drivers.
- PostgreSQL: pgdsat version 1.2 and postgres_dba 7.0 released
- two new psql releases
- The Efforts to Silence People Are Proportional to Their Positive Effect [original]
- Our community is besieged by thugs, bullies, and Microsoft money
- Chromebooks and GNU/Linux Appear to Have Gained Much Ground in Samoa (Independent State of Samoa) [original]
- Having just checked the data statCounter has on Samoa, it looks very encouraging for GNU/Linux
- What’s new in Android’s February 2026 Google System Updates
- Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore
- Linux Mint has been my go-to recommendation for Windows users, but testing ZorinOS changed my opinion
- KDE: Kapsule v0.2.1: sponsored by my wife's horror movies
- In my last post, I made a solemn vow to not touch Kapsule for a week. Focus on the day job. Be a responsible adult
- Linux CVE assignment process
- As is often mentioned, the rate of development of the Linux kernel is very high
- GNOME: Crosswords 0.3.17: Circle Bound
- It’s time for another Crosswords release
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.2, Linux 6.18.12, Linux 6.12.73, and Linux 6.6.126
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.2 kernel
