New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

Linux Kernel: Asahi, Some BSD, and Value of GPL

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 19, 2026

8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch
The AsteroidOS 2.0 release aims to provide a stable
Gentoo on Codeberg
Gentoo now has a presence on Codeberg
Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool
With a new digital sovereignty assessment and an open framework
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What's New
The KDE project released today KDE Plasma 6.6 as the latest and greatest version of this modern and popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support
Malware analysis Linux distro gets Ubuntu 24.04 base
 
Security patches and more
Linux Kernel: Asahi, Some BSD, and Value of GPL
Linux Graphics: Drivers and More
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers: RSS, Chrome*, and Firefox
Events: GNOME OS Hackfest, Free Software Directory Meeting, GodotCon Amsterdam, Hackaday Europe
Programming Leftovers
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
OpenSUSE: Self-Hosted and Outsourced to GAFAM ("The Cloud")
Debian's Thomas Lange on FAI.me Service, Freexian Collaborators on LTS Work
Lesser-Known Distributions and Operating Systems
Red Hat Leftovers
Games: Mewgenics, Slop, Hytale, and More
Helping Animals is Fun (and the Animals Benefit From It) [original]
The BBC has published a video (from Manchester!) about vets and volunteers with their "pigeon repair kit"
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA [original]
Right now the SRA is having its month of reckoning because many people speak out about what the SRA did (or did not do) for them
In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows [original]
Windows used to be identified on 100% of client requests (99.6%), now it's down to almost 50%
4 Android settings that are silently draining your battery right now
3 ways to switch Linux distros without losing all your data
If you're thinking about distro-hopping, and you're wanting to retain your data
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for sysadmins
Linux is the OS of choice for servers, and for good reason
Games: Valve, Rocket League, and Rootkits
Open Hardware/Modding: PiBot, ESP32, and More
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
LWN on Linux Kernel Space and Michiel Leenaars on Free Software
Evolving Git for the next decade
"The success of Git is indeed quite staggering"
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, Standards, and More
Tor Browser 15.0.6 and 16.0a3
3D Printing, Retro, Olimex, and More
Applications: Give Your Weather Report an Animated ASCII Spin in GNU/Linux Terminal and Docker
Spain: Windows at All-Time Low [original]
Windows goes down steadily
Games: SCOPECREEP, Astro Protocol, and More
KDE endorses the UN's Open Source Principles
The UN Open Source Principles are comprised of eight guidelines and provide a framework to guide the use
Linux, 'FSFE', and Perl
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence [original]
The SRA is worse than feeble
A Unique 22nd Anniversary for Tux Machines, Motif Will be Green [original]
Community anniversary party
Why you should check your backup settings after the latest Android update
The 14th Anniversary of Our Foundation
17 February 2026 marks the 14th anniversary of The Document Foundation’s recognition as a non-profit organisation under German law
These 5 underrated Linux desktop environments need more attention
Are you tired of the GNOME vs. KDE debate when neither feels quite right
5 atomic Linux distros I trust for stress-free OS updates - and why
Atomic Linux distros keep updates from breaking your system
I just set up a new Linux desktop, here are the first 5 things I did
Recently I reinstalled CachyOS on my tower PC
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for developers
Linux is popular with developers, and for good reason
Why We Still Won't Link to Linuxiac (Anymore) [original]
Even 1% slop is too much
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered
Paris‑based Murena and Germany’s Volla are teaming up on a tablet for people who want Android hardware without Google’s software
Maintaining what we love all year long
February is a month to celebrate love for many things
Why is Debian Called the Universal Operating System, Again?
Debian's official tagline is "Universal Operating System"
Someone Just Made an Immutable Gentoo-Based Distro Tailored for Gaming
matrixOS brings OSTree atomic upgrades to Gentoo with a simple motto...
KDE 6_26.02 for Slackware-current
Today I released a fresh batch of KDE Plasma6 packages for 32bit and 64bit Slackware-current to my ‘ktown‘ repository
Mrhbaan Syria! Fedora now available in Syria
I am happy to share that as of 10 February 2026, Fedora is now available in Syria
Recursive Resolver Upgrade [original]
If all goes well, it'll be over (the at-risk window) by 3AM tomorrow
Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Mesa 26.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and improvements across most of the included graphics drivers.
Kernel, Distributions and Operating Systems, Hardware for Tinkering
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Programming Leftovers
Latest From Red Hat's Site
Getting Accustomed to GNU/Linux, Microsoft's Ad Bot (Bought) Concern-Trolling "Linux", and Why Some People Stick With Windows
Games: Godot 4.6.1, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and Unreal Tournament 2004
EasyOS Development News From Barry Kauler
PostgreSQL: pgdsat version 1.2 and postgres_dba 7.0 released
Applications: 3 New Releases of Istio and a Look at NoteDiscovery
Games: Battlestar Galactica, ABIDE, Log Riders, and More
The Efforts to Silence People Are Proportional to Their Positive Effect [original]
Our community is besieged by thugs, bullies, and Microsoft money
Chromebooks and GNU/Linux Appear to Have Gained Much Ground in Samoa (Independent State of Samoa) [original]
Having just checked the data statCounter has on Samoa, it looks very encouraging for GNU/Linux
What’s new in Android’s February 2026 Google System Updates
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore
Linux Mint has been my go-to recommendation for Windows users, but testing ZorinOS changed my opinion
KDE: Kapsule v0.2.1: sponsored by my wife's horror movies
In my last post, I made a solemn vow to not touch Kapsule for a week. Focus on the day job. Be a responsible adult
Linux CVE assignment process
As is often mentioned, the rate of development of the Linux kernel is very high
GNOME: Crosswords 0.3.17: Circle Bound
It’s time for another Crosswords release
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.2, Linux 6.18.12, Linux 6.12.73, and Linux 6.6.126
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.2 kernel
