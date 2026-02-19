Linux Kernel: Asahi, Some BSD, and Value of GPL

If you know anything about Linux's history, you'll remember it all started with Linus Torvalds posting to the Minix Usenet group on August 25, 1991, that he was working on "a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won't be big and professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones." We know that the "hobby" operating system today is Linux, and except for PCs and Macs, it pretty much runs the world.

Did you ever wonder, though, how it went from being one person's project to being a group effort? I knew most of the story because I'd been using Linux since 1993. But I thought I'd ask Linus, and some of the early Linux developers.

It all began when Torvalds and his friend Lars Wirzenius met at the University of Helsinki. They began tinkering with PCs; computer games (Prince of Persia); social networking, which in those days was Usenet; and Unix.

[...]

Another crucial structural shift came in 1992, when Torvalds moved the kernel under the GNU General Public License (GPL). This clarified that anyone could study, modify, and redistribute the code as long as improvements remained free. That made it possible for developers to build distributions that combined the Linux kernel with GNU tools and other free software, and early distros in 1992-1993 transformed Linux from a kernel hackers compiled themselves into complete systems ordinary users could install, widening the contributor base.