news
Free and Open Source Software
-
QuickSnip - OCR and Google Lens search - LinuxLinks
QuickSnip is a Wayland utility for OCR and Google Lens search, built using Quickshell.
It is compositor-agnostic and works on any wlroots-based compositor (Hyprland, Sway, River, Niri, MangoWC, etc.). It’s meant to be fast, minimal, and stay out of your way.
This is free and open source software.
crabdrop - file manager for S3-compatible storage - LinuxLinks
crabdrop is a simple, fast file manager for S3-compatible storage.
This is free and open source software.
HyprQuickFrame - screenshot utility for Hyprland - LinuxLinks
HyprQuickFrame is a native screenshot utility for Hyprland built with Quickshell.
It features a modern overlay UI with shader-based dimming, smooth spring animations, and intelligent window snapping.
This is free and open source software.
xfr - modern iperf3 alternative - LinuxLinks
xfr is a modern iperf3 alternative with a live TUI, multi-client server, and QUIC support.
This is free and open source software.