New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 19, 2026

Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool

  
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Gentoo on Codeberg

  
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support

  
8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch

  
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA [original]

  
In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
3 ways to switch Linux distros without losing all your data

  
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for sysadmins

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Games: Valve, Rocket League, and Rootkits

  
Open Hardware/Modding: PiBot, ESP32, and More

  
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
LWN on Linux Kernel Space and Michiel Leenaars on Free Software

  
Evolving Git for the next decade

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, Standards, and More

  
Tor Browser 15.0.6 and 16.0a3

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
3D Printing, Retro, Olimex, and More

  
Applications: Give Your Weather Report an Animated ASCII Spin in GNU/Linux Terminal and Docker

  
today's howtos

  
Spain: Windows at All-Time Low [original]

  
Games: SCOPECREEP, Astro Protocol, and More

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
KDE endorses the UN's Open Source Principles

  
Linux, 'FSFE', and Perl

  
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence [original]

  
A Unique 22nd Anniversary for Tux Machines, Motif Will be Green [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
The 14th Anniversary of Our Foundation

  
These 5 underrated Linux desktop environments need more attention

  
5 atomic Linux distros I trust for stress-free OS updates - and why

  
I just set up a new Linux desktop, here are the first 5 things I did

  
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for developers

  
Why We Still Won't Link to Linuxiac (Anymore) [original]

  
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered

  
Maintaining what we love all year long

  
Why is Debian Called the Universal Operating System, Again?

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Someone Just Made an Immutable Gentoo-Based Distro Tailored for Gaming

  
KDE 6_26.02 for Slackware-current

  
Mrhbaan Syria! Fedora now available in Syria

  
Recursive Resolver Upgrade [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Kernel, Distributions and Operating Systems, Hardware for Tinkering

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Latest From Red Hat's Site

  
Getting Accustomed to GNU/Linux, Microsoft's Ad Bot (Bought) Concern-Trolling "Linux", and Why Some People Stick With Windows

  
Games: Godot 4.6.1, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and Unreal Tournament 2004

  
EasyOS Development News From Barry Kauler

  
PostgreSQL: pgdsat version 1.2 and postgres_dba 7.0 released

  
Applications: 3 New Releases of Istio and a Look at NoteDiscovery

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
Games: Battlestar Galactica, ABIDE, Log Riders, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
The Efforts to Silence People Are Proportional to Their Positive Effect [original]

  
Chromebooks and GNU/Linux Appear to Have Gained Much Ground in Samoa (Independent State of Samoa) [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
KDE:  Kapsule v0.2.1: sponsored by my wife's horror movies

  
Linux CVE assignment process

  
GNOME: Crosswords 0.3.17: Circle Bound

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.2, Linux 6.18.12, Linux 6.12.73, and Linux 6.6.126

  
Today in Techrights

  
