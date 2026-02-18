news
Tor Browser 15.0.6 and 16.0a3
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.6 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 15.0.6 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a3 | The Tor Project
Reminder: The Tor Browser Alpha release-channel is for testing only. As such, Tor Browser Alpha is not intended for general use because it is more likely to include bugs affecting usability, security, and privacy.
Moreover, Tor Browser Alphas are now based on Firefox's betas. Please read more about this important change in the Future of Tor Browser Alpha blog post.