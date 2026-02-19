LWN on Linux Kernel Space and Michiel Leenaars on Free Software

Control-flow integrity (CFI) is a set of techniques that make it more difficult for attackers to hijack indirect jumps to exploit a system. The Linux kernel has supported forward-edge CFI (which protects indirect function calls) since 2020, with the most recent implementation of the feature introduced in 2022. That version avoids the overhead introduced by the earlier approach by using a compiler flag (-fsanitize=kcfi) that is present in Clang but not in GCC. Now, Kees Cook has a patch set adding that support to GCC that looks likely to land in GCC 17.

CFI has a tricky problem to solve: a program should only make indirect function calls that the developer intends to make. If there were no bugs in the program, this would be straightforward — the function pointers involved would always be correct, and there would be nothing to worry about. The kernel is not free of bugs, however, and there is always the possibility that an attacker will manage to overwrite a function pointer with some value they control. How can the compiler protect against incorrect function calls when the function pointers involved are potentially compromised?