LWN on Linux Kernel Space and Michiel Leenaars on Free Software
Kernel control-flow-integrity support comes to GCC [LWN.net]
Control-flow integrity (CFI) is a set of techniques that make it more difficult for attackers to hijack indirect jumps to exploit a system. The Linux kernel has supported forward-edge CFI (which protects indirect function calls) since 2020, with the most recent implementation of the feature introduced in 2022. That version avoids the overhead introduced by the earlier approach by using a compiler flag (-fsanitize=kcfi) that is present in Clang but not in GCC. Now, Kees Cook has a patch set adding that support to GCC that looks likely to land in GCC 17.
CFI has a tricky problem to solve: a program should only make indirect function calls that the developer intends to make. If there were no bugs in the program, this would be straightforward — the function pointers involved would always be correct, and there would be nothing to worry about. The kernel is not free of bugs, however, and there is always the possibility that an attacker will manage to overwrite a function pointer with some value they control. How can the compiler protect against incorrect function calls when the function pointers involved are potentially compromised?
Modernizing swapping: the end of the swap map [LWN.net]
The first installment in this series introduced several data structures in the kernel's swap subsystem and described work to replace some of those with a new "swap table" structure. The work did not stop there, though; there is more modernization of the swap subsystem queued for an upcoming development cycle, and even more for multiple kernel releases after that. Once that work is done, the swap subsystem will be both simpler and faster than it is now.
The data structures introduced thus far include the swap cluster, which represents a 2MB set of swap slots within a swap file, and the new swap table, stored within the swap cluster, that tracks the state of each swap slot. The introduction of the swap table allowed the removal of entire arrays of XArray structures that were, prior to the 6.18 kernel release, used to track the status of individual swap slots within a swap file. That was not a complete list of swap-related data structures, though. The first article, as a way of minimizing the complexity of the picture as much as possible, skipped over an important swap-subsystem component: the swap map.
Development statistics for 6.19 [LWN.net]
Linus Torvalds released the 6.19 kernel on February 8, as expected. This development cycle brought 14,344 non-merge changesets into the mainline, making it the busiest release since 6.16 in July 2025. As usual, we have put together a set of statistics on where these changes come from, along with a quick look at how long new kernel developers stay around.
As a reminder: LWN subscribers can find much of the information below — and more — at any time in the LWN kernel source database.
The 6.19 development cycle brought in the work from 2,141 developers, which just barely beats the previous record (2,134) set for 6.18; 333 of those developers made their first contribution to the kernel in 6.19, also a relatively high number.
FOSS in times of war, scarcity, and AI [LWN.net]
Michiel Leenaars, director of strategy at the NLnet Foundation, used his keynote at FOSDEM to sound warnings for the community for free and open-source software (FOSS); in particular, he talked about the threats posed by geopolitical politics, dangerous allies, and large language models (LLMs). His talk was a mix of observations and suggestions that pertain to FOSS in general and to Europe in particular as geopolitical tensions have mounted in recent months.
Leenaars began by saying that there is a lot of good open source out there, but it is not being used for good. The irony is that in trying to empower people to take control of their own computing destiny, the FOSS community has empowered the wrong people—those who would like to use software to control others. The ideals of global cooperation and reuse have enabled abuse as well.