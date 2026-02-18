Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Keeping track of decisions using the ADR model

Note that this change only affects the TPA team. At Tor, each team has its own way of coordinating and making decisions, and so far this process is only used inside TPA. We encourage other teams inside and outside Tor to evaluate this process to see if it can improve your processes and documentation.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

Lutris 0.5.20 Game Manager Adds Support for Importing Commodore 64 ROMs

Lutris 0.5.20 looks like a hefty update, enabling DXVK‘s integrated D8VK Vulkan-based translation layer in Proton, adding an option to the Wine runner to select Wine’s “Wayland driver,” adding a “Azahar” runner, adding a “ZOOM Platform” source, and adding a “Steam Family” source to support Steam Families.

SparkyLinux 8.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 6.19, Updated Packages

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.2 ships with Linux kernel 6.12.69 LTS, along with support for Linux 6.19.1 and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the SparkyLinux repositories if they need support for some hardware that’s not supported by the default kernel.

KDE Says Plasma Desktop Will Never Force Users to Use systemd

This comes after the developers of the KaOS Linux independent distro announced that they decided to replace the KDE Plasma desktop environment with a Niri/Noctalia setup to move away from systemd, saying that “Plasma pretty much demands systemd, and will be fully mandatory soon.“

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 15th, 2026

Thank you!

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 18, 2026

ElegooSlicer

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE project released today KDE Plasma 6.6 as the latest and greatest version of this modern and popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.

 
8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch

  
The AsteroidOS 2.0 release aims to provide a stable

 
A Unique 22nd Anniversary for Tux Machines, Motif Will be Green [original]

  
Community anniversary party

 
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered

  
Paris‑based Murena and Germany’s Volla are teaming up on a tablet for people who want Android hardware without Google’s software

 
Gentoo on Codeberg

  
Gentoo now has a presence on Codeberg

 
Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The Mesa 26.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and improvements across most of the included graphics drivers.


  
 


 
Games: SCOPECREEP, Astro Protocol, and More

  
8 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool

  
With a new digital sovereignty assessment and an open framework

 
KDE endorses the UN's Open Source Principles

  
The UN Open Source Principles are comprised of eight guidelines and provide a framework to guide the use

 
Linux, 'FSFE', and Perl

  
today's leftovers

 
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence [original]

  
The SRA is worse than feeble

 
Android Leftovers

  
Why you should check your backup settings after the latest Android update

 
The 14th Anniversary of Our Foundation

  
17 February 2026 marks the 14th anniversary of The Document Foundation’s recognition as a non-profit organisation under German law

 
These 5 underrated Linux desktop environments need more attention

  
Are you tired of the GNOME vs. KDE debate when neither feels quite right

 
5 atomic Linux distros I trust for stress-free OS updates - and why

  
Atomic Linux distros keep updates from breaking your system

 
I just set up a new Linux desktop, here are the first 5 things I did

  
Recently I reinstalled CachyOS on my tower PC

 
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for developers

  
Linux is popular with developers, and for good reason

 
Why We Still Won't Link to Linuxiac (Anymore) [original]

  
Even 1% slop is too much

 
Maintaining what we love all year long

  
February is a month to celebrate love for many things

 
Why is Debian Called the Universal Operating System, Again?

  
Debian's official tagline is "Universal Operating System"

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Someone Just Made an Immutable Gentoo-Based Distro Tailored for Gaming

  
matrixOS brings OSTree atomic upgrades to Gentoo with a simple motto...

 
KDE 6_26.02 for Slackware-current

  
Today I released a fresh batch of KDE Plasma6 packages for 32bit and 64bit Slackware-current to my ‘ktown‘ repository

 
Mrhbaan Syria! Fedora now available in Syria

  
I am happy to share that as of 10 February 2026, Fedora is now available in Syria

 
Recursive Resolver Upgrade [original]

  
If all goes well, it'll be over (the at-risk window) by 3AM tomorrow

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Kernel, Distributions and Operating Systems, Hardware for Tinkering

  
today's leftovers

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space

  
2 new episodes

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Latest From Red Hat's Site

  
Red Hat dot com articles

 
Getting Accustomed to GNU/Linux, Microsoft's Ad Bot (Bought) Concern-Trolling "Linux", and Why Some People Stick With Windows

  
4-5 articles

 
Games: Godot 4.6.1, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and Unreal Tournament 2004

  
3 articles

 
EasyOS Development News From Barry Kauler

  
Barry Kauler's latest

 
PostgreSQL: pgdsat version 1.2 and postgres_dba 7.0 released

  
two new psql releases

 
Applications: 3 New Releases of Istio and a Look at NoteDiscovery

  
Application/software leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news and patches

 
Games: Battlestar Galactica, ABIDE, Log Riders, and More

  
10 new articles from GamingOnLinux

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
The Efforts to Silence People Are Proportional to Their Positive Effect [original]

  
Our community is besieged by thugs, bullies, and Microsoft money

 
Chromebooks and GNU/Linux Appear to Have Gained Much Ground in Samoa (Independent State of Samoa) [original]

  
Having just checked the data statCounter has on Samoa, it looks very encouraging for GNU/Linux

 
Android Leftovers

  
What’s new in Android’s February 2026 Google System Updates

 
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore

  
Linux Mint has been my go-to recommendation for Windows users, but testing ZorinOS changed my opinion

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE:  Kapsule v0.2.1: sponsored by my wife's horror movies

  
In my last post, I made a solemn vow to not touch Kapsule for a week. Focus on the day job. Be a responsible adult

 
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support

  
Malware analysis Linux distro gets Ubuntu 24.04 base

 
Linux CVE assignment process

  
As is often mentioned, the rate of development of the Linux kernel is very high

 
GNOME: Crosswords 0.3.17: Circle Bound

  
It’s time for another Crosswords release

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.2, Linux 6.18.12, Linux 6.12.73, and Linux 6.6.126

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.2 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Lutris 0.5.20 Game Manager Adds Support for Importing Commodore 64 ROMs

  
Lutris founder Mathieu Comandon released Lutris 0.5.20 today as the latest stable version of this popular and open-source game management software for GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
3 new strories

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly BSD

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Linux Saloon

  
2 new episodes

 
KDE: Bouncy Ball and Tellico 4.2 Released

  
KDE news

 
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Lattepanda, Banana Pi, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Games: Steam on GNU/Linux, Hideki Sato Dies, and More

  
Games-related picks

 
Kernel Space: Linux 7.0 and Graphics in Linux

  
kernel news

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
psql and more

 
Development/Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Your old Android phone can become a free security camera in 5 minutes

 
If you dual-boot Linux, don't make these costly 4 mistakes

  
The first time Windows removed my Linux boot entry

 
These 3 Linux software names make a lot more sense once you know the full story

  
Being an open source operating system with a lot of open source software

 
You can now download a Fedora Atomic OS for your Android device

  
I've been getting into atomic Linux distros lately

 
5 easy ways to automatically change your wallpaper on Ubuntu

  
Ubuntu's dynamic wallpaper feature is not very good

 
A Linux distro has dropped KDE Plasma after 12 years as it tries to escape Systemd

  
Given how it's one of my favorite desktop environments

 
Linux mint: Monthly News – January 2026

  
Before we start with the news, I’d like to thank you for your donations and for your support

 
Sparky 8.2

  
There is the second update available for Sparky 8 – 8.2

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.1, Linux 6.18.11, Linux 6.12.72, and Linux 6.6.125

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.1 kernel

 
SparkyLinux 8.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 6.19, Updated Packages

  
The SparkyLinux team announced the release and general availability of SparkyLinux 8.2 as the latest stable version of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution.

 
KDE Says Plasma Desktop Will Never Force Users to Use systemd

  
The KDE project has addressed some recent concerns from users that they are forcing the systemd init system on current or future versions of its Plasma desktop environment.

 
Android Leftovers

  
4 Tips And Tricks For Better Audio With Android Auto

 
I installed this Linux distro on my gaming PC, and it runs Windows games better than Windows

  
But at this point in my life, I've learned that some Linux distros are doing a better job of what Windows supposedly does

 
On The Inside: This writer's daily driver is a Linux laptop

  
I think it's no surprise that many of the team here at How-To Geek love Linux

 
This is the advanced feature every new Linux user needs to know

  
If you're just starting out with Linux, it can't be a lot to take in

 
All About Ubuntu

  
If you only use Ubuntu, you’re missing out on what Linux is all about

 
Is Linux a suitable platform for writers

  
For many years, Linux carried a reputation as a platform suited mainly for software developers and system administrators

 
Official Ubuntu 26.04 ‘Resolute Raccoon’ mascot revealed

  
Official mascot artwork for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ‘Resolute Raccoon’ has been revealed

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Review: Noid Linux 20260120 and AgarimOS 2026.01.17

  
In the past few years there has been an uptick in the number of distributions which are based on Void

 
Low-Cost BeaglePlay SBC Gains Fully Upstream PowerVR Graphics with Vulkan 1.2

  
When paired with Zink for OpenGL-over-Vulkan support, the result is a fully open graphics stack suitable for embedded Linux systems

 
The 'Bird Kitchen' [original]

  
4 weeks ago we needed to confront some locals over the feeding of birds

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 15th, 2026

  
The 279th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 15th, 2026.