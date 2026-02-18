ElegooSlicer is a slicer compatible with most FDM printers that runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.

FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers are a popular, cost-effective 3D printing technology for creating, prototyping, and manufacturing, using heated thermoplastic filaments (PLA, ABS, PETG) extruded layer-by-layer.

Currently, ElegooSlicer is undergoing rapid iteration, with more features to be released soon.

This is free and open source software.