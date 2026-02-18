news
Free and Open Source Software
ElegooSlicer - slicer for FDM printers - LinuxLinks
ElegooSlicer is a slicer compatible with most FDM printers that runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers are a popular, cost-effective 3D printing technology for creating, prototyping, and manufacturing, using heated thermoplastic filaments (PLA, ABS, PETG) extruded layer-by-layer.
Currently, ElegooSlicer is undergoing rapid iteration, with more features to be released soon.
This is free and open source software.
Lightning Image Viewer - fast and lightweight desktop image viewer - LinuxLinks
Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system.
There are so many image viewers available for Linux. Some would argue too many. But many of them offer something different. For example, I personally mostly use Geeqie, not because it’s got the best UI or feature set. It stands out for me courtesy of a really useful function where changes to an image are automatically displayed by the program without any human intervention. That’s really useful when I generate charts generated with R.
Lightning Image Viewer (LIV) is billed as a desktop image (previewer) with some notable UX features. This is free and open source software written in Rust.
zrok - secure internet sharing platform - LinuxLinks
zrok lets you securely share web services, files, and network resources with anyone—whether they’re across the internet or your private network.
Built on zero-trust networking, it works through firewalls and NAT without requiring any network configuration changes.
This is free and open source software.
Hazelnut - automated file organizer - LinuxLinks
Hazelnut is a terminal-based automated file organizer inspired by Hazel.
Watch your folders and automatically organize files based on rules you define — all from your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
up - write Linux pipes - LinuxLinks
up is the Ultimate Plumber, a tool for writing Linux pipes in a terminal-based UI interactively, with instant live preview of command results.
The main goal of the Ultimate Plumber is to help interactively and incrementally explore textual data in Linux, by making it easier to quickly build complex pipelines, thanks to a fast feedback loop. This is achieved by boosting any typical Linux text-processing utils such as grep, sort, cut, paste, awk, wc, perl, etc., etc., by providing a quick, interactive, scrollable preview of their results.
This is free and open source software.