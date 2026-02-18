Someone Just Made an Immutable Gentoo-Based Distro Tailored for Gaming

news

Sabayon Linux was a Gentoo-based distribution that existed from the mid-2000s until 2019. It aimed to make Gentoo accessible to regular users without the usual compilation headaches.

Created by Fabio Erculiani, Sabayon offered pre-built binaries through its Entropy package manager. This let users skip the hours of compiling while still getting the Gentoo experience.

Now Fabio has shared that he's working on a new immutable, atomic Linux distro called matrixOS. Like Sabayon, it's also based on Gentoo.