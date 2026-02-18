news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 18, 2026



Quoting: Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool - FOSS Force —

In a move aimed squarely at the European market — although without a mention of Europe — Red Hat has made another digital sovereignty play. Yesterday, the company announced it’s released a Digital Sovereignty Readiness Assessment tool, which offers a web-based, self-service assessment to help organizations determine what the company is calling “their sovereignty baseline.”

Not only that, it’s releasing the whole kit and caboodle under the Apache 2.0 open source license, with both the source and criteria available on a GitHub repository.

“This means that anyone, from other vendors to Red Hat partners to end users, can objectively determine if this framework applies to them and modify it to best meet their specific needs,” a Red Hat spokesperson told FOSS Force in an email.