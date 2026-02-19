news
Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 Fixes Boot Issues for Sony Xperia X, Improves VoLTE Support
Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.
The latter two improvements were also added to the Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 release. In addition, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 release fixes issues when receiving “cell broadcast” messages on multiple devices, switching mobile data SIM on some dual-SIM devices, and deleting online accounts in the Calendar app.