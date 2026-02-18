news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 18, 2026



Quoting: Mrhbaan Syria! Fedora now available in Syria - Fedora Magazine —

Mrhbaan, Fedora community! 👋 I am happy to share that as of 10 February 2026, Fedora is now available in Syria. Last week, the Fedora Infrastructure Team lifted the IP range block on IP addresses in Syria. This action restores download access to Fedora Linux deliverables, such as ISOs. It also restores access from Syria to Fedora Linux RPM repositories, the Fedora Account System, and Fedora build systems. Users can now access the various applications and services that make up the Fedora Project. This change follows a recent update to the Fedora Export Control Policy. Today, anyone connecting to the public Internet from Syria should once again be able to access Fedora.

This article explains why this is happening now. It also covers the work behind the scenes to make this change happen.