GNU/Linux Leftovers

How to Replace nm-tray with NetworkManager GNOME (nm-applet) in FunOS
By default, FunOS uses nm-tray as the frontend for NetworkManager. nm-tray is lightweight and works well for basic network management. However, its features are limited and the interface may feel less intuitive, especially when managing Wi-Fi connections, VPNs, or advanced network settings.
Barry Kauler ☛ Tweak Limine Installer to not exclude USB
Caramel posted:
Yes, that is reasonable. I have modified /usr/local/limine-installer/find-installations script, so will not exclude a USB drive if that is what is currently booted on.
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Ish Sookun ☛ openSUSE Board Election 2025 has been announced
The openSUSE Board Election 2025 has officially been announced. Originally scheduled for November/December 2025, the election was postponed due to a backlog of tasks on the membership database. The Election Committee – Ariez Vachha, Edwin Zakaria, Lubos Kocman and Eddy Lareine – has now published the election schedule.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ The uncomfortable truth about vibe coding [Ed: IBM Red Hat promoting slop some more, expect quality of products to nose-dive]
We're living through a strange moment in software development. Anyone with an internet connection and a credit card can spin up an Hey Hi (AI) coding assistant and start building applications. You describe what you want in plain English, hit enter, and watch code materialize on your screen.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
LWN ☛ An update on upki
In December 2025, Canonical announced a plan to develop a universal Public Key Infrastructure called upki. Jon Seager has published an update about the project with instructions on trying it In the few weeks since we announced upki, the core revocation engine has been established and is now functional, the CRLite mirroring tool is working and a production deployment in Canonical's datacentres is ongoing. We're now preparing for an alpha release and remain on track for an opt-in preview for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.
