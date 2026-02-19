Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

news

Evolving Git for the next decade

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 19, 2026



Git is ubiquitous; in the last two decades, the version-control system has truly achieved world domination. Almost every developer uses it and the vast majority of open-source projects are hosted in Git repositories. That does not mean, however, that it is perfect. Patrick Steinhardt used his main-track session at FOSDEM 2026 to discuss some of its shortcomings and how they are being addressed to prepare Git for the next decade.

Steinhardt said that he began to be interested in open-source software around 2002, when he was 11 years old. He bought his first book on programming when he was 12, and made his first contribution to an open-source project in 2011. He became a Git and libgit2 contributor in 2015, has been a backend engineer at GitLab since 2020, and became the manager of the Git team there in 2024.

Git must evolve

Git turned 20 last year; there are millions of Git repositories and even more scripts depending on Git. ""The success of Git is indeed quite staggering."" However, the world has changed quite a bit since Git was first released in 2005; it was designed for a different era. When Git was released, SHA-1 was considered to be a secure hash function; that has changed, he said, with the SHAttered attack that was announced in 2017 by Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (CWI) and Google. In 2005, the Linux kernel repository was considered big; now it is dwarfed by Chromium and other massive monorepos. Continuous-integration (CI) pipelines were the exception, he said, in 2005—but now projects have pipelines with lots of jobs that are kicked off every time there's a new commit.

Also, Steinhardt said to general laughter: ""Git was very hard to use back then; but to be quite honest, Git's still hard to use nowadays."" So, the world has changed and Git needs to change with it. But, he said, the unique position of Git means that it can't have a revolution; too many projects and developers rely on it. Instead, it needs to evolve, and he wanted to highlight some of the important transitions that Git is going through.

Read on