-
Red Hat Official ☛ How llm-d brings critical resource optimization with SoftBank’s AI-RAN orchestrator [Ed: IBM Red Hat promoting slop]
As the technical reality of AI-RAN comes into focus, many telecommunication service providers are realizing that it’s no longer just about whether they can run Hey Hi (AI) and radio access network (RAN) on the same hardware – it’s about how they manage Hey Hi (AI) at scale.In Red Hat’s latest collaboration with SoftBank Corp., we have integrated llm-d into SoftBank’s AI-RAN orchestrator, AITRAS.
-
Red Hat ☛ How the contextual SBOM pattern improves vulnerability management
Common tools producing analyzed software bill of materials (SBOM) for container images provide a flat list of components (packages, libraries, RPMs, binaries) without indicating where each component originated. When a container image contains hundreds of packages, it can be hard to distinguish which ones came from parent images, builder stages, and those you installed directly.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Redefining automation governance: From execution to observability at Bradesco
As automation expanded across teams, systems, and domains, Bradesco reached a new stage of maturity. Execution at scale was already well established, delivering efficiency and speed. However, operating automation at this level within a highly regulated financial environment introduced a new challenge: Enabling governance, visibility, and control aligned with internal audit, compliance, and risk management standards.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Red Hat build of Podman Desktop: Enterprise-ready local container development environments
In response to these challenges, we’re excited to announce today the general availability (GA) of the Red Hat build of Podman Desktop. This release is a direct response to the many requests from our customers who want to harness the massive momentum of the Podman Desktop community which recently celebrated over 3 million downloads. Organizations are looking to bring that same popular, user-friendly experience into the enterprise fold with an integrated and fully supported path from local development to Red Hat OpenShift, delivered with production-class security needs in mind.