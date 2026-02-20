news
Desktop/Laptop: Jack Wallen Recommends Thelio, Simon Batt Praises Atomic GNU/Linux Systems
-
ZDNet ☛ Why the Thelio remains my favorite desktop of all time (and it's not even close)
I've been a big fan of System76 for years. They've been champions of Linux machines for a long time and every time I get a chance to work with one of their new computers, they never fail to impress me on every level that counts.
I purchased my first system from the company (a Leopard Extreme) back in 2013. That machine served me for six years, at which point I upgraded to their latest offering, the Thelio. That was back in 2019, and it performed like a champ until just recently, when the On/Off button stopped working and one of the HDMI ports ceased to send a signal.
Although the second machine didn't last nearly as long as the first, I had to remind myself that I purchased that first Thelio as soon as they were released, meaning it was a first iteration. Since then, the company has made serious changes to the Thelio line-up and improved each machine all around.
-
XDA ☛ Windows will never be atomic, and that gives Linux a permanent edge
It didn't take me long to fall in love with atomic systems. I gave them a try on a whim, and I ended up loving how they work and what they do within a week. In fact, being an ex-Windows user, it's really hard for me to go back to using Microsoft's operating system, partly because atomic Linux distros exist.
The thing is, I don't think Windows will ever adopt the atomic structure. It'd take a ton of work and architectural redesigning for it to come to life. And because of that, Linux will always have an edge over Microsoft's OS.