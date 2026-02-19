Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 19, 2026



Also new in PipeWire 1.6 is support for Capability Params to negotiate capabilities on a link before format and buffer negotiation takes place, support for metadata features to signal that the sync_timeline metadata supports the RELEASE operation, and more HDR color types.

