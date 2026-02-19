news
PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder
Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.
Also new in PipeWire 1.6 is support for Capability Params to negotiate capabilities on a link before format and buffer negotiation takes place, support for metadata features to signal that the sync_timeline metadata supports the RELEASE operation, and more HDR color types.