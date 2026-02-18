news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 18, 2026



Quoting: 5 atomic Linux distros I trust for stress-free OS updates - and why | ZDNET —

Imagine you're using Windows 11 and you've learned that an upgrade is available. You struggle to approve the upgrade, but you know you will eventually have no choice. The reason for your struggle is that you've either experienced or know someone who's experienced a Windows upgrade gone wrong.

You don't want to risk losing data or having to reinstall your OS.

Now, imagine using an operating system that guarantees that upgrades will either 100% succeed or not happen at all.

That's what an atomic distribution is. When an update is made available, it happens in the background, in an isolated location (so it doesn't affect you or the OS). If the upgrade succeeds, it will be applied the next time you reboot. If the upgrade fails, it's scrapped.