Games: Opus Magnum, RTS 0 A.D., and More
Opus Magnum from Zachtronics is getting a big new 'De Re Metallica' DLC | GamingOnLinux
Easily my favourite game from Zachtronics, Opus Magnum is making a return with a big new DLC that's set to arrive on March 17th. While most of the original Zachtronics team moved on to form Coincidence, Opus Magnum is staying under the Zachtronics name with the original team coming back together to create this DLC along with a Complete Edition for the Switch.
Free and open source RTS 0 A.D. release 28 "Boiorix" is live | GamingOnLinux
The first release of 0 A.D. that doesn't have an "Alpha" label attached, as the free and open source RTS has grown up with their faster release schedule. One for fans of classic base-building RTS games like Age of Empires, it's an interesting showcase for what open source teams can make.
Bend the market to your will in the roguelike Insider Trading | GamingOnLinux
Insider Trading is a roguelike deckbuilder where you bend the market to your will. Stack synergies, trigger price swings, and trade wisely or your own momentum might bankrupt you.
From the creators of SpeedRunners, a demo of Sprint City is live now | GamingOnLinux
Coming from the original creators of the popular competitive platformer SpeedRunners, a first playable demo for Sprint City is live on Steam.
Creature collector EvoCreo 2 gets a demo on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Ahead of Steam Next Fest which is quickly approaching, the creature collector standalone sequel EvoCreo 2 has a demo live now. Originally a popular mobile game series, the first arrived on PC / Steam early in January and this sequel looks pretty good if you love classic Pokemon styled games. It has a Native Linux version available too.
Fight first-person rock-paper-scissors style duels in the deck-builder Handmancers | GamingOnLinux
Handmancers looks like a fun spin on deck-builders with the first-person view and the rock-paper-scissors style counter system. With simple accessible rules where each sign counters another, this forms the core of each encounter to shape all deck-building and battling.
Get some great games in the new Beamdog - Owlcat RPG Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Back for I believe the third time, the Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Humble Bundle is live with some great games to stock up on. Humble are celebrating 15 years, so this is one of their "Best of Humble Bundle" collections. This time Mythforce is included too, instead of being a discount coupon.