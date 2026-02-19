news
Linuxize ☛ UFW Cheatsheet
Quick reference for managing firewall rules with UFW on Linux
Unicorn Media ☛ Need Help Remembering GNU/Linux Commands? Try Brief
If you've been looking for an app to help you get to know GNU/Linux commands, Brief is a great option.
Linuxize ☛ MySQL/MariaDB Cheatsheet
Quick reference for common MySQL and MariaDB command-line administration tasks
The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: net-tools to iproute cheat sheet
This is also known as: "
ifconfigis not installed by default anymore, how do I do this only with the
ipcommand?"
I have been slowly training my brain to use the new commands but I sometimes forget some. So, here's a couple of equivalence from the old package to
net-toolsthe new
iproute2, about 10 years late: [...]
Vermaden ☛ Native FreeBSD Kerberos/LDAP with FreeIPA/IDM
I want to make this clear in the first sentence because its biggest chance that people will read it – this article is entirely based on work done by Christian Hofstede-Kuhn (Larvitz) that wrote Integrating FreeBSD 15 with FreeIPA: Native Kerberos and LDAP Authentication recently. Credit goes to him. Besides that I like to share everything that could be useful – I also treat my blog as a place where I keep and maintain my FreeBSD documentation … and I have seen many blogs and sources of knowledge disappear from the Internet over time … and as I use free WordPress tear I am sure this blog (and knowledge) should be here long after I am gone.
Dan Langille ☛ 452 4.3.1 Insufficient system storage
This morning I saw log entries I’ve never noticed before. They seem to have started 9 hours ago. First, this email arrived.
Andy Bell ☛ The Index: Issue #165
Listen, I don’t have much time to explain — I dumped a big box of CSS variables onto the floor out in the hallway, and all of them are for slightly different shades of gray. If I know Andy, the sight of it has sent him into a fugue state and he’ll be distracted until he gets the whole mess sorted out. Meanwhile, I’ve snuck into the control room, wedged the door shut with a curly brace, and seized control of The Index mainframe.
That’s right — I’m running this show now, and you know what that means: I’m runnin’ a little long, baby. Strap in!
James G ☛ Adding multiple h-feeds to the same web page
Every h-feed has a HTML ID that uniquely identifies it. For example, /hwc-notes#hwc-pacific identifies the HWC Pacific notes h-feed on the /hwc-notes web page. Granary, the tool I use to convert h-feed into RSS, can recognise the ID fragment and limit its conversion logic to the chosen fragment.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Arch Linux
AWS CLI lets you manage proprietary trap AWS services directly from the terminal. Script deployments, sync data to S3, query CloudWatch logs, trigger Lambda functions, and control EC2 instances without opening the proprietary trap AWS Console.
Linux Capable ☛ ifconfig Command in GNU/Linux (With Examples)
ifconfig (interface configuration) reads and configures GNU/Linux network interfaces directly from the terminal. Run it without arguments and you immediately see every active adapter: IP address, MAC address, MTU, status flags, and packet counters.
Linux Capable ☛ whereis Command in GNU/Linux (With Examples)
The whereis command searches a predefined set of standard system paths to locate the binary, source, and manual page files for a command.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Brave on Fedora Linux
Brave Browser is a Chromium-based browser with ad blocking and tracker protection built in — no extensions needed. It is not in Fedora’s default repositories, but Brave provides an official RPM repository that integrates directly with DNF.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SMPlayer on Fedora 43
SMPlayer stands as one of the most versatile and powerful media players available for GNU/Linux systems today. This free, open-source multimedia player offers exceptional format support, advanced playback controls, and a user-friendly interface that appeals to both beginners and experienced users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Proxy Manager on Manjaro
Setting up a reverse proxy doesn’t have to be complicated. Nginx Proxy Manager transforms the traditionally complex task of managing Nginx configurations into a straightforward process with an intuitive web interface.
Redmond Magazine ☛ How to Remotely Manage Linux VMs With RDP
Historically, my network has always consisted solely of Windows machines. Sure, I might occasionally bring a Linux or MacOS virtual machine online in my lab, but my production environment has always been based on Windows. Recently however, I have begun experimenting with running Linux in production. Of course, one of the challenges associated with doing so is that of managing Linux VMs alongside Windows Server VMs. Fortunately, there are several options for doing so.