posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 18, 2026



Quoting: 8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch —

It's been 8 years... since we last covered AsteroidOS on It's FOSS. The promising project kind of stalled, or so I thought, until the recent announcement of AsteroidOS version 2.0 release. I am happy to see the project progress.

AsteroidOS is a free, open-source operating system designed specifically for smartwatches. It is a Linux-based OS built as an alternative to proprietary smartwatch platforms like Wear OS (Google) or watchOS (Apple). It's completely community-driven and focuses on user freedom and privacy.