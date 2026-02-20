Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.

news

Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 20, 2026



Since this is a point release, Transmission 4.1.1 fixes many bugs found in the previous release, including a bug that failed to report some filesystem errors to RPC clients who were querying the system’s free space available and a bug that kept a torrent’s updated queue position from being shown.

This release also fixes a bug that caused torrents’ queuing order to sometimes be lost between sessions, a bug that displayed the wrong mime-type icon for MP4 video files, as well as an application crash that could occur if a user paused a torrent and edited its tracker list at the same time.

Read on