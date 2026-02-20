news
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements
Since this is a point release, Transmission 4.1.1 fixes many bugs found in the previous release, including a bug that failed to report some filesystem errors to RPC clients who were querying the system’s free space available and a bug that kept a torrent’s updated queue position from being shown.
This release also fixes a bug that caused torrents’ queuing order to sometimes be lost between sessions, a bug that displayed the wrong mime-type icon for MP4 video files, as well as an application crash that could occur if a user paused a torrent and edited its tracker list at the same time.