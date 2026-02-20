news
OpenSUSE Community News
OpenSUSE ☛ Community Refines Git Packaging Workflow
The workflow, built on Gitea as the UI platform, represents a shift toward a more transparent, package-centric development. Architectural decisions documented by the project include adopting Git as the sole version control system, using pull requests for change management and standardizing workflows across repositories.
OpenSUSE ☛ Community Advances Governance Proposal After Virtual Meeting
The session was productive with participants reviewing a draft proposal for governing bodies for the project; a Technical Steering Committee, a Community and Marketing Committee, representation of an Infrastructure Team and a Board.