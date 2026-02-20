news
Games: Steam Machine (GNU/Linux), Easy Anti-Cheat (Rootkit for Linux/Windows), Luxtorpeda
WhichUK ☛ Steam Machine: everything you need to know about Valve's 'console killer'
Turns out the impossible can happen in the gaming world – the 'GabeCube' is set to be released before the Half Life 3
Anti-Cheat is coming to Rocket League, and it will support Linux
Epic Games and Psyonix have confirmed that Rocket League will be receiving Easy Anti-Cheat support in the near future. This change is due to arrive in April as part of the game’s Season 22 update. Easy Anti-Cheat will help Pysonix detect and ban cheaters in real-time. Furthermore, additional “bot detection methods” are being implemented to prevent DDoS attacks.
On PC, Easy Anti-Cheat can be turned off in Rocket League. However, without it, players cannot queue for online matches, private matches, or tournaments. Mods will not run when anti-cheat is enabled. However, Community Content from Valve’s Steam Workshop will be playable with and without anti-cheat enabled.
Linux users and Steam Deck users will be glad to know that Rocket League isn’t leaving them behind. Easy Anti-Cheat can be enabled on these devices without issues. Below is what Psyonix has to say about the change.
Rocket League To Get Linux-Compatible Easy Anti-Cheat in Upcoming Update
Rocket League, the popular competitive vehicular soccer game, will soon be getting an anti-cheat implementation, nearly a decade after its original launch. Psyonix announced on the game's official X account that it would be implementing Easy Anti-Cheat in Rocket League in an April update. The justifications for anti-cheat is to prevent DDoS attacks, improve bot detection, and more effectively ban cheaters in games. The announcement comes with a few caveats, though—specifically relating to how the addition of anti-cheat will affect competitive gameplay, offline LAN multiplayer, and gaming on Linux.
PC Gamer ☛ My favourite thing about Linux gaming will now automagically apply crucial fan patches to your Metal Gear installs, making it even easier than on Windows
There are a lot of things I've enjoyed about switching to Linux, but my second favourite—after the incredible smugness I derive from telling people I've switched to Linux—is Luxtorpeda.
Luxtorpeda is a clever bit of kit that you can set as a compatibility tool for any game you have on Steam. You just install it, head into the Steam settings for whichever game you want to use it with, and switch out Proton for Luxtorpeda. Bish-bash-bosh, done.