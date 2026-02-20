Games: Steam Machine (GNU/Linux), Easy Anti-Cheat (Rootkit for Linux/Windows), Luxtorpeda

Epic Games and Psyonix have confirmed that Rocket League will be receiving Easy Anti-Cheat support in the near future. This change is due to arrive in April as part of the game’s Season 22 update. Easy Anti-Cheat will help Pysonix detect and ban cheaters in real-time. Furthermore, additional “bot detection methods” are being implemented to prevent DDoS attacks.

On PC, Easy Anti-Cheat can be turned off in Rocket League. However, without it, players cannot queue for online matches, private matches, or tournaments. Mods will not run when anti-cheat is enabled. However, Community Content from Valve’s Steam Workshop will be playable with and without anti-cheat enabled.

Linux users and Steam Deck users will be glad to know that Rocket League isn’t leaving them behind. Easy Anti-Cheat can be enabled on these devices without issues. Below is what Psyonix has to say about the change.