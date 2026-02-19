original
In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows
Last month: GNU/Linux Rising in Egypt
Today: (source)
It's hard to know how to interpret this, but statCounter is now unsure about many Web requests originating from "large" computer clients in Egypt.
So what are these?
Windows used to be identified on 100% of client requests (99.6%), now it's down to almost 50%.
Maybe over time we'll discover that some eastern (e.g. Chinese) operating systems gain a foothold in this market. Egypt already does domestic manufacturing for some Korean companies. Not many people know (or notice) this. █
Image source: Explainer: What you need to know about the first Made in Egypt Samsung smartphone