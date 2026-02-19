Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 19, 2026



Last month: GNU/Linux Rising in Egypt

Today: (source)

It's hard to know how to interpret this, but statCounter is now unsure about many Web requests originating from "large" computer clients in Egypt.

So what are these?

Windows used to be identified on 100% of client requests (99.6%), now it's down to almost 50%.

Maybe over time we'll discover that some eastern (e.g. Chinese) operating systems gain a foothold in this market. Egypt already does domestic manufacturing for some Korean companies. Not many people know (or notice) this. █

Image source: Explainer: What you need to know about the first Made in Egypt Samsung smartphone