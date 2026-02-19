news

Quoting: These are the only Linux distros I recommend for sysadmins —

Debian is my go-to for Linux systems because it's reliable and runs on just about anything. And this would include servers. The stable version is a great choice for a server because it's, well, stable.

It's good enough for Wikipedia to host its servers on. If it's good enough for a popular and widely-used site, it's probably more than enough for your needs.

One thing I like about Debian is that it's strictly a community project. That means that the developers are going to do what's best for Debian's users rather than just the bottom line. This can also be a disadvantage if you're running Debian in production. There's no direct commericial support available, but the Debian website does link to a number of self-identified consultants.