Lesser-Known Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ FFconvert removed
FFConvert is an audio/video format converter; however, it is getting a bit too "long in the tooth". FFConvert was created by forum member shinobar in 2010, with some contributions from plinej and SFR; development stopped in 2014. See forum discussion: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ yt-dlp now needs javascript
yt-dlp is a fork of youtube-dl, a video downloader from YouTube. It now has an optional dependency:
https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp/issues/15012
The 'deno' package is not in the Devuan repository, besides, it is huge; instead I chose 'quickjs', as that is fairly small.
ZDNet ☛ Want to develop your Linux skills? I've found the perfect distro for you
For most users, the point-and-click of modern Linux is just fine. After all, who wants to work with an operating system that will challenge them?
A lot of people, actually.
Yes, some folks flourish when faced with a challenge. For those diehards, the likes of Ubuntu or Linux Mint might be a bit off-putting because they are far too easy to use.