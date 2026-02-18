original
A Unique 22nd Anniversary for Tux Machines, Motif Will be Green
Community anniversary party before COVID-19 (Susan could not make it but was invited and politely said it's too far/long a journey)
Traditionally, the colour motif for 22 years is green and we're about 100 days away from our 22nd anniversary. Our community has grown a lot over the years, with active contributors (including developers) from all around the world.
An associate Tux Machines suggests spreading the word this year and enhancing speed, publication, maybe even add search (which the Tux Machines team is good at). █
Image source: Toast to Tux Machines