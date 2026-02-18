original
Why We Still Won't Link to Linuxiac (Anymore)
We are skipping Linuxiac. It does not exist to us.
In a nutshell, even a month after we noticed it and caught it (someone had tipped us about it), there's still LLM slopping going on at Linuxiac.
Some of the articles at Linuxiac are original, but Linuxiac is generally tainted by misuse of LLMs to churn out nonsense.
These are the latest two articles:
Another scanner estimated that 60% of the latter is slop. Even 1% slop is too much. Our community is committed to high standards, not plagiarism obfuscated by LLMs. █
Image source: Rose Window