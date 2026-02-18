news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 18, 2026



Quoting: I just set up a new Linux desktop, here are the first 5 things I did —

One of my critical and most-used pieces of software is my cloud storage service. I use it not only for backing up important files but also for syncing them across devices. When connected to the local file system, any change to a document I make on one device gets automatically synced across the network. That way, I don't have to burden myself with the work of repeatedly moving documents around while still having the freedom to move between my desktop, laptop, and anything else I decide to work on.

I self-host the cloud service in the form of a Nextcloud server running on my Raspberry Pi 4. Many cloud providers work on Linux, though, including OneDrive and ownCloud. I've personally had issues trying to use Google Drive this way, but that's another reason to stick with a private self-hosted solution like Nextcloud.