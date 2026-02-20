Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

Pablos Holman, Vincenzo Iozzo, and Joichi Ito are the first names to be added to the shortlist this year, preventing them from attending any future conferences. Organizers said contact with the sex offender provided a rationale for the sanction.

All three are named in the Epstein files as having worked with, benefited from, or were otherwise tied to the disgraced financier during the prior decade, although as mentioned, they aren't accused of being involved in crimes.