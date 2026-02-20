news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 20, 2026



Quoting: How I found the perfect Linux OS and stopped distro hopping —

With a clear picture of what exactly I needed, it was a lot easier to find my “forever” distro. I swapped out GNOME for KDE on Ubuntu and it was near perfect. Eventually, I switched to Kubuntu and it’s now my go-to distro. It was the first time I gave Kubuntu a real try (even though I had installed it once before without exploring it in-depth).

I have a macOS-like theme installed on my Kubuntu. It’s a global theme called Edna, which I use with a macOS Big Sur-style window decoration, icon pack, and cursor. It comes with a neat dock for quickly launching apps. KDE even lets me customize the boot and login screen with a single click. Kvantum Manager is an advanced customization engine available in the KDE Store, which allows you to fine-tune every element of the UI. I used it to reconfigure some effects and animations to my taste.