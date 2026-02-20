news
Collabora ☛ Weston 15.0 is here: Lua shells, Vulkan rendering, and a smoother display stack
Weston 15.0 has arrived, bringing a brand new Lua-based shell for fully customizable window management, an experimental Vulkan renderer, and a host of improvements to color handling, media playback, and display performance.
-
KDE ☛ Season of KDE 2026: My journey with Marknote
Hey everyone!
I am Siddharth Chopra, a second year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. I'm really excited to be working on Marknote as a part of the Season of KDE program this year, under the mentorship of Carl Schawn.
Marknote, as it is aptly named, is KDE's own markdown based note taking app. The aim of my project is to improve Marknote by adding the much requested source mode, alongside other enhancements.
-
Post-mortem: Service Degradation in OBS
Between February 15th and 18th, the Open Build Service (OBS) experienced intermittent service degradations. Users experienced sporadic latency across various workflows (with delayed jobs involved), leading to periods of total service unavailability for most users. Those were the consequences of a huge traffic spike. We want to give you some insight into what happened and what we plan to do to handle similar circumstances in the future more efficiently.
CNX Software ☛ Review of GEEKOM A5 Pro 2026 Edition (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U) mini PC – Part 1: specifications, unboxing, and teardown
We’ve just received a sample of the GEEKOM A5 Pro 2026 Edition mid-range mini PC for review. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core/12-thread processor clocked at up to 4.5GHz, and equipped with 16GB dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz SODIMM memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The backdoored Windows 11 Pro computer features two 4K-capable HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB-C ports with DisplayPort Alt mode, a 2.5GbE RJ45 jack, a Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module, a full-size SD card reader, and a few USB 32/2.0 Type-A ports.
