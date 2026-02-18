original
Recursive Resolver Upgrade
Tonight, starting at 11PM, the datacentre will have its recursive resolver service upgraded. We're just letting the community know this in advance, as it might cause access issues (but not likely).
The upstream notice says:
Recursive Resolver Maintenance
During this maintenance window we will be upgrading our recursive resolver service. This service is resilient so we do not expect any outages however there may be interruption to in-flight requests when we take nodes in and out of service to perform upgrades. We will limit upgrades to one node at a time in order to preserve resiliency.
If all goes well, it'll be over (the at-risk window) by 3AM tomorrow. █
