today's leftovers

Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
Dan Langille ☛ zpool upgrade blocked by gpart: /dev/da0p1: not enough space
This seems to be inconvenient. Now I have to rollback to that checkpoint.
Games
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ 0 A.D. Released 0.28.0 with New Civilization & AppImage for Linux
0 A.D., the free open-source RTS game for Linux, Windows, and macOS, released new 0.28.0 version one day ago. The new version of this ancient warfare game, code-name “Boiorix”, introduced a new civilization: the Germans.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
James Brown ☛ roguelazer's website: trying out aerospace, a macos window manager
Anyhow, it turns out that nowadays, there are a few options for tiling window managers on macOS. The top few seem to be [...]
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
KDAB ☛ Automating Repetitive GUI Interactions in Embedded Development with Spix
This blog post showcases Spix, a small but useful library for automating GUI-interaction in your Qt/QML-based applications. Just sending clicks or entering text to checking properties, Spix offers basic automated interaction. Combining the automated screenshot function with computer vision, you can even perform simple optical checks with Spix.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Allan Day: GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-02-19
Welcome to another GNOME Foundation update post, covering highlights from the past two weeks (this week and last week). It’s been a busy time, particularly due to conference planning and our upcoming audit – read on to find out more!
Linux App Summit 2026
We were thrilled to be able to announce the location and dates of this year’s GNU/Linux App Summit this week. The conference will happen in Berlin on the 16th and 17th of May, at Betahaus Berlin. More information is available on the LAS website.
As usual, we are very pleased to be collaborating with KDE on this year’s LAS. Our partnership on LAS has been a real success that we hope to continue.
Distributions and Operating Systems
New Releases
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2 released
The previous release, 7.1.5, was announced here: [...]
Debian Family
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ UDP reliability improved in syslog-ng Debian packaging
UDP log collection is a legacy feature that does not provide any security or reliability, but is still in wide use. You can improve its reliability using eBPF on GNU/Linux in recent syslog-ng versions. Support for eBPF was added to Debian packages while preparing for the 4.11.0 syslog-ng release.
Devices/Embedded
Robotic Systems LLC ☛ moteus.move_to and moteus ruckig python example
For some time now the moteus python library has had a convenience function to repeatedly execute a command until moteus determines that the trajectory has completed. This helps a lot with simple applications with a single device, but as soon as multiple controllers are involved in the same machine numerous problems appear: [...]
