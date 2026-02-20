today's leftovers

Welcome to another GNOME Foundation update post, covering highlights from the past two weeks (this week and last week). It’s been a busy time, particularly due to conference planning and our upcoming audit – read on to find out more!

Linux App Summit 2026

We were thrilled to be able to announce the location and dates of this year’s GNU/Linux App Summit this week. The conference will happen in Berlin on the 16th and 17th of May, at Betahaus Berlin. More information is available on the LAS website.

As usual, we are very pleased to be collaborating with KDE on this year’s LAS. Our partnership on LAS has been a real success that we hope to continue.