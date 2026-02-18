news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 18, 2026



Quoting: KDE 6_26.02 for Slackware-current – Alien Pastures —

You will find these packages at the origin location: https://slackware.nl/alien-kde/current/testing/ together with an expansive README which will help you remove KDE Plasma5 from your Slackware-current computer and install the ‘ktown‘ version of KDE Plasma6 instead.

My intention is to keep this new Plasma6 package repository in a ‘testing‘ state (as reflected in the repository URL) until KDE Gear (Applications and PIM) version 26.04 is released in April 2026 I expect that the few remaining Qt5 based KDE applications will finally have been ported to Qt6 by that time. That moment, the repository will be promoted from ‘testing‘ to ‘latest‘ and that will then reflect in the repository URL.