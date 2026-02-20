My girlfriend lives in the UK. I live in Portland, Oregon. There is an eight-hour time difference and an ocean between us. When you are 5,000 miles apart, you don't get date nights. You get FaceTime calls and shared media. You find ways to exist in the same cultural moment, even if you can't be in the same room.

Right now, that cultural moment is Love Island All Stars.

She’s watching it live in London. I wanted to watch it with her, but the show is geo-locked to the UK.

There was another hurdle, too: I am legally blind. I have 20/400 vision in my right eye, no peripheral vision, and I rely heavily on NVDA (screen reader) and Windows Magnifier just to navigate a web page.

Most people would just buy a VPN. But I’m an Adaptive Systems Architect. I don't pay for things I can build myself—especially when the motivation is love. So, I decided to spin up a free Oracle Cloud VPS and roll my own WireGuard server to bridge the distance.