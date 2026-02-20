news
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Dev on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Firefox Developer Edition on Ubuntu is a dedicated development browser built on the Beta channel codebase, with the CSS Grid inspector, WebSocket inspector, and dark browser chrome enabled by default. Standard Firefox includes these tools but requires manual configuration; Developer Edition ships them pre-configured for debugging, testing experimental web APIs,
ID Root ☛ How To Install MAAS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Managing physical servers doesn’t have to be complicated. MAAS (Metal as a Service) transforms bare metal infrastructure into cloud-like resources that you can provision, deploy, and manage with just a few clicks. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing MAAS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, from initial setup to your first successful configuration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gittyup on AlmaLinux 10
Managing Git repositories from the command line works perfectly fine for experienced developers. But sometimes, a visual interface makes complex branching, staging, and merge operations significantly easier to understand and execute. Gittyup delivers exactly that—a powerful graphical Git client designed to help you visualize your repository history, manage changes efficiently, and streamline your development workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on Debian 13
Password security remains one of the most critical challenges in our digital lives. With data breaches occurring regularly and password requirements becoming increasingly complex, managing dozens or even hundreds of credentials securely has become nearly impossible without the right tools.
Introducing pass-exporter - Export your passwords from pass to bitwarden csv format
This is a rudimentary attempt (that surprisingly works) to export passwords from pass to Bitwarden csv format
As a requisite you need to have the private key that protects the passwords, exported as an ASCII armored key (Or whatever the nomenclature is), the important bit is that you export it:
gpg --export-secret-keys --armor $YOURFINGERPRINT > private-key.asc
Hacker Noon ☛ Love, Long Distance, and Linux: Building a VPN Blind to Bridge the Gap
My girlfriend lives in the UK. I live in Portland, Oregon. There is an eight-hour time difference and an ocean between us. When you are 5,000 miles apart, you don't get date nights. You get FaceTime calls and shared media. You find ways to exist in the same cultural moment, even if you can't be in the same room.
Right now, that cultural moment is Love Island All Stars.
She’s watching it live in London. I wanted to watch it with her, but the show is geo-locked to the UK.
There was another hurdle, too: I am legally blind. I have 20/400 vision in my right eye, no peripheral vision, and I rely heavily on NVDA (screen reader) and Windows Magnifier just to navigate a web page.
Most people would just buy a VPN. But I’m an Adaptive Systems Architect. I don't pay for things I can build myself—especially when the motivation is love. So, I decided to spin up a free Oracle Cloud VPS and roll my own WireGuard server to bridge the distance.
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 reasons to start using the Linux command line
You can use Linux without mastering the command line and messing around in terminal windows. But if you do, you’ll miss out on the command line’s speed, power, and low-level fine-grained control.
What's all the fuss about?
Some swear by it, some swear at it. We’re talking about the command line, that venerable human-computer interface that’s been around for over fifty years and still isn’t going anywhere soon. Even in today’s world of swish graphical interfaces and touch-screen convenience, there’s a place for the command line.
Back when Unix was developed in the late 1960s and very early 1970s, there was no such thing as a graphical user interface (GUI), nor a desktop environment (DE). Typing was the only game in town. If you wanted to interact with a computer, you used a keyboard, and you didn’t think twice about it.