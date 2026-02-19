news
LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes
Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
Those of you who have LibreOffice 25.8 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution should wait until the 25.8.5 point release arrives there before updating your installations. Of course, you can also download the source tarball if you’re a system integrator.