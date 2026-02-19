Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

news

LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 19, 2026



Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Those of you who have LibreOffice 25.8 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution should wait until the 25.8.5 point release arrives there before updating your installations. Of course, you can also download the source tarball if you’re a system integrator.

Read on