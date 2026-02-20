news
Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Ivanti Exploitation Surges as Zero-Day Attacks Traced Back to July 2025
Security researchers have seen the vulnerabilities being exploited to deliver shells, conduct reconnaissance, and download malware.
SANS ☛ Under the Hood of DynoWiper, (Thu, Feb 19th)
Security Week ☛ Nearly 1 Million User Records Compromised in Figure Data Breach
The blockchain-based lender has confirmed a data breach after ShinyHunters leaked over 2GB of data allegedly stolen from the company.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Advancing Package Repository Security Through Collaboration
On February 2nd, the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) convened the OpenSSF Package Manager Security Forum, a cross-ecosystem working session focused on one of the most critical and complex challenges facing open source today: package repository security.
VoidLink and the New Reality of AI-Driven Linux Malware
The emergence of VoidLink, an AI-assisted Linux malware framework reportedly built with nearly 88,000 lines of code, signals a fundamental shift in how cyber threats are created and deployed.
Developed in a matter of weeks with the help of large language models (LLMs), VoidLink highlights how attackers are using artificial intelligence to dramatically accelerate malware development and scale cybercrime.
For organizations running mission-critical workloads on Linux, this isn’t just another threat report. It’s a clear warning.
Linux Security Models for Web Application Protection in High-Risk eCommerce Environments
eCommerce workloads behave differently from ordinary web applications. They maintain long-lived sessions, process sensitive data, expose multiple APIs, and interact with external automation constantly. That combination changes the threat model. Attacks are rarely about taking a site offline. More often, they aim to pivot inside the environment: escalating privileges, exfiltrating data, or abusing internal services in ways that look almost legitimate.