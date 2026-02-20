The political and personal case for Linux

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.

Since this is a point release, Transmission 4.1.1 fixes many bugs found in the previous release, including a bug that failed to report some filesystem errors to RPC clients who were querying the system’s free space available and a bug that kept a torrent’s updated queue position from being shown.

The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.

Blender 5.1 promises to enable hardware ray-tracing by default for AMD GPUs through HIP RT, improve GPU rendering performance by 5-10% on various benchmark scenes, and add support for opening windows without decorations on Linux via the--no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on LIBDECOR for Wayland.

Starting February 18th, 2026, those interested in contributing their beautiful artwork to the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS release are invited to submit their artwork on the official wallpaper contest thread opened on the Ubuntu Discourse community.

Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

The platform is based on an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU clocked at up to 2.1GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory (3200MT/s, single-channel). OnLogic lists an “AI inference accelerator” as an included feature, and the system ships with 128GB of onboard UFS flash storage.

The political and personal case for Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 20, 2026



You probably use a computer — in fact, you’re probably reading this column on a computer.

For 72% of you, that computer is the ubiquitous “standard” Windows PC or laptop. For 20% of you, it’s a Mac. The other 8% of you oddballs mostly use Linux or (Linux-based) ChromeOS.

I know the 92% of you who use Windows or macOS get tired of the cool kids telling you this, but it should be the other way around. Almost everyone should be using Linux almost all the time.

Instead of leading off with the technical reasons why, though, I want to hit you with the political, and personal financial, reasons for making the switch.

I’m going to start from the assumption that, like most people most of the time, you’ve had your “daily driver” computer — the one you use at home to browse the Web, check email, stream YouTube videos and maybe take a Zoom meeting every now and then — for at least a couple of years and you’re starting to feel like it’s a little slow and you might need a new one (if you just unboxed that brand new PC and got it set up, feel free to bookmark this article and come back to it in two years).

You may have noticed that new computers are suddenly getting more expensive every day. Not just top-of-the-line machines, either. I bought the “cheap” Raspberry Pi 5 kit I’m writing this column on less than a month ago. I paid $229 for it. As of this morning, the going price is $299.

There are “market” reasons for this sudden price rise trend — cryptocurrency miners have been buying up graphics cards as fast as they can be made for years, and artificial intelligence companies are now doing the same thing with RAM and storage devices.

Read on