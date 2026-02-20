Tux Machines

Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 Fixes Boot Issues for Sony Xperia X, Improves VoLTE Support

Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.

PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 20, 2026

Field Columbian Museum (1894–1920)

Updated This Past Day

  1. IBM Behaves Like a Company Looking for Loose Change Between Sofa Cushions
    Chasing laid-off workers for dollars and even pennies, making excuses and devising loopholes (such as PIPs) to flout severance obligations
  2. EPO Union Leaders in Rijswijk Explain Where EPO Strikes Stand and How to Prepare for Next Week's
    We have some revelations to share in a few days
  3. Microsoft's "AI CEO" (Slop Propagandist) is Projecting, Many Microsoft "Jobs to be Replaced With All-Indian Low-Paid Staff in 12 Months"
    Windows is perishing

    New

  4. Gemini Links 19/02/2026: "Towards a Gemini Famicom Resource" and Dumping Microsoft
    Links for the day
  5. Microsoft Found Another Bailout Opportunity: Killing People
    Good thing that Nadella is not racist!
  6. No "Smart Mobs" (Social Control Media) in BRIC?
    It looks like the "Social" "Media" sites tracked by statCounter see little from (or of) BRIC, and moreover it is declining fast
  7. The Few Slopfarms We Saw Today
    The sentiment has changed a lot
  8. Links 19/02/2026: Protecting Framework Laptop 13, Hardware Drive Shortages
    Links for the day
  9. In Africa's Second-Largest Nation, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Opera 10 Times Bigger Than Firefox (and GNU/Linux Now at 5%)
    This will become an accessibility problem
  10. Links 19/02/2026: "A.I.pocalypse" Inevitable and "Butlers to LLMs"
    Links for the day
  11. An Inherently Royal (Monarchs') Legal System Where Size Matters (Big Capital Eats the Small)
    This reinforces the notion that justice is only for those who can afford it
  12. These Statistics Should Keep Microsoft Shareholders Awake at Night
    Windows is, in general (all versions collectively), declining over time
  13. Economic Failure and Other Harsh Realities Have Nothing to Do With Slop 'Innovation'
    Advanced propaganda, not advanced 'AI' [...] They attack workers while insulting their intelligence
  14. Spaniards Shutting Down MElon's Digital Weapon of "Smart Mobs"
    Are the Spanish people already acting based on gut feeling and shunning/shutting out the provocation vector?
  15. Bitcoin: government engagement contradictions
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  16. Richard Stallman in the United States - Part II - "Haters Gonna Hate"
    we shall carry on with this series at the right pace
  17. Typical! Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Tells Victims of Fraud to Wait 10 Weeks
    justice delayed is justice denied
  18. statCounter: Only One in 350 Iranians Would Use Microsoft for Web Search
    Microsoft is trying to fake "demand"
  19. Slides Shown a Week Ago by the EPO's Staff Committee Ahead of the Second Very Large Strike
    This coming weekend we'll drop a 'bombshell' of sorts
  20. EPO "Cocaine Communication Manager" - Part II - Illegal Drug Addicts Mobbing the Wrong People, This Will Definitely Backfire
    This year may well be the last year of Team Campinos. Nobody will hire them after that.
  21. Mass Layoffs (But Silent Layoffs) Still Happening in IBM, You Need Only Look Closely (There Are NDAs, PIPs, 'Early Retirement' Sweeteners and IBM - Like Microsoft - Skirts the WARN Act)
    the layoffs are definitely happening
  22. Very Little Slop
    We are not finding much slop anymore
  23. Links 19/02/2026: Illegal Kangaroo Court for Patents Attracts Aggressive Firms, Public Domain Review Grows
    Links for the day
  24. Gemini Links 19/02/2026: Taxing the Rich, Raspberry Pi 4 Tinkering
    Links for the day
  25. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  26. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, February 18, 2026
    IRC logs for Wednesday, February 18, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

Why We Write About the The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion [original]
After the weekend we'll write some more about the SRA, sporadically at least
8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch
The AsteroidOS 2.0 release aims to provide a stable
Gentoo on Codeberg
Gentoo now has a presence on Codeberg
Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool
With a new digital sovereignty assessment and an open framework
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE project released today KDE Plasma 6.6 as the latest and greatest version of this modern and popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.
 
Uptime of 800 Days [original]
Will it exceed 1,000?
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 Fixes Boot Issues for Sony Xperia X, Improves VoLTE Support
The UBports Foundation released today Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 and Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 updates for Ubuntu Touch 24.04 and Ubuntu Touch 20.04 users with various improvements and bug fixes.
Security and FUD Leftovers
Security patches and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
3 misc. links
Linux Kernel: Asahi, Some BSD, and Value of GPL
kernels (BSD, Linux)
Linux Graphics: Drivers and More
Graphics leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
LibreOffice and more
Web Browsers: RSS, Chrome*, and Firefox
some wWW news
Events: GNOME OS Hackfest, Free Software Directory Meeting, GodotCon Amsterdam, Hackaday Europe
Upcoming and passed
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
hardware news picks
OpenSUSE: Self-Hosted and Outsourced to GAFAM ("The Cloud")
some OpenSUSE news
Debian's Thomas Lange on FAI.me Service, Freexian Collaborators on LTS Work
a couple of Debian updates
Lesser-Known Distributions and Operating Systems
EasyOS and more
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat news, mostly from the official Red Hat site
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder
The PipeWire project released PipeWire 1.6 today as a major update to this open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux-based operating systems, a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.
LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced LibreOffice 25.8.5 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with various bug fixes.
Games: Mewgenics, Slop, Hytale, and More
half a dozen picks
Helping Animals is Fun (and the Animals Benefit From It) [original]
The BBC has published a video (from Manchester!) about vets and volunteers with their "pigeon repair kit"
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA [original]
Right now the SRA is having its month of reckoning because many people speak out about what the SRA did (or did not do) for them
In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows [original]
Windows used to be identified on 100% of client requests (99.6%), now it's down to almost 50%
Android Leftovers
4 Android settings that are silently draining your battery right now
3 ways to switch Linux distros without losing all your data
If you're thinking about distro-hopping, and you're wanting to retain your data
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for sysadmins
Linux is the OS of choice for servers, and for good reason
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux Leftovers
howtos and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Games: Valve, Rocket League, and Rootkits
3 gaming picks
Open Hardware/Modding: PiBot, ESP32, and More
hardware picks
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
software picks
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
LWN on Linux Kernel Space and Michiel Leenaars on Free Software
4 new LWN articles
Evolving Git for the next decade
"The success of Git is indeed quite staggering"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support
Malware analysis Linux distro gets Ubuntu 24.04 base
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today, not many
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, Standards, and More
FOSS and more
Tor Browser 15.0.6 and 16.0a3
releases for the week
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
Red Hat Leftovers
latest 4 from Red Hat
3D Printing, Retro, Olimex, and More
Open Hardware/Modding leftovers
Applications: Give Your Weather Report an Animated ASCII Spin in GNU/Linux Terminal and Docker
Application/software leftovers
today's howtos
for now, for today
Spain: Windows at All-Time Low [original]
Windows goes down steadily
Games: SCOPECREEP, Astro Protocol, and More
8 stories from GamingOnLinux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KDE endorses the UN's Open Source Principles
The UN Open Source Principles are comprised of eight guidelines and provide a framework to guide the use
Linux, 'FSFE', and Perl
today's leftovers
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence [original]
The SRA is worse than feeble
A Unique 22nd Anniversary for Tux Machines, Motif Will be Green [original]
Community anniversary party
Android Leftovers
Why you should check your backup settings after the latest Android update
The 14th Anniversary of Our Foundation
17 February 2026 marks the 14th anniversary of The Document Foundation’s recognition as a non-profit organisation under German law
These 5 underrated Linux desktop environments need more attention
Are you tired of the GNOME vs. KDE debate when neither feels quite right
5 atomic Linux distros I trust for stress-free OS updates - and why
Atomic Linux distros keep updates from breaking your system
I just set up a new Linux desktop, here are the first 5 things I did
Recently I reinstalled CachyOS on my tower PC
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for developers
Linux is popular with developers, and for good reason
Why We Still Won't Link to Linuxiac (Anymore) [original]
Even 1% slop is too much
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered
Paris‑based Murena and Germany’s Volla are teaming up on a tablet for people who want Android hardware without Google’s software
Maintaining what we love all year long
February is a month to celebrate love for many things
Why is Debian Called the Universal Operating System, Again?
Debian's official tagline is "Universal Operating System"
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Someone Just Made an Immutable Gentoo-Based Distro Tailored for Gaming
matrixOS brings OSTree atomic upgrades to Gentoo with a simple motto...
KDE 6_26.02 for Slackware-current
Today I released a fresh batch of KDE Plasma6 packages for 32bit and 64bit Slackware-current to my ‘ktown‘ repository
Mrhbaan Syria! Fedora now available in Syria
I am happy to share that as of 10 February 2026, Fedora is now available in Syria
Recursive Resolver Upgrade [original]
If all goes well, it'll be over (the at-risk window) by 3AM tomorrow
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles