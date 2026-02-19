news
Security and FUD Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Dell RecoverPoint Zero-Day Exploited by Chinese Cyberespionage Group
GTIG and Mandiant said the zero-day tracked as CVE-2026-22769 has been exploited by UNC6201 since at least 2024.
Security Week ☛ CISA: Hackers Exploiting Vulnerability in Product of Taiwan Security Firm TeamT5
The vulnerability added to CISA’s KEV catalog affects ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware and it was patched in 2024.
Security Week ☛ New Keenadu Android Malware Found on Thousands of Devices
The malware has been preinstalled on many devices but it has also been distributed through Surveillance Giant Google Play and other app stores.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (ceph, gimp, gnutls28, and libpng1.6), Fedora (freerdp, libpng, libssh, mingw-libpng, mingw-libsoup, mingw-python3, pgadmin4, python-pillow, thunderbird, and vim), Mageia (postgresql15), Red Hat (python-urllib3), SUSE (cdi-apiserver-container, cdi-cloner-container, cdi- controller-container, cdi-importer-container, cdi-operator-container, cdi- uploadproxy-container, cdi-uploadserver-container, cont, frr, gpg2, kubernetes, kubernetes-old, libsodium, libsoup-2_4-1, libssh, libtasn1, libxml2, nodejs22, openCryptoki, openssl-3, and python311-pip), and Ubuntu (frr, linux-aws, linux-aws-6.8, linux-gkeop, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-6.8, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-6.8, linux-aws-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-5.15, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.15, linux-gcp-fips, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-tegra-igx, linux-oem-6.17, linux-realtime, linux-raspi-realtime, nova, and pillow).
Beyond the Firewall: A Guide to Enterprise-Grade Linux VPS Security in 2026
High protection of servers has proven to be an issue for businesses that have been using virtual private servers to facilitate applications, storage of statistics and continuity in their operations. Threat pastime is steadily rising and sophisticated safety plans have become important instead of non-optional. The reliability, controlled access, and proactive tracking are specialisation concerns of the enterprise-level Linux VPS safety, which ensures that structures remain robust during strain. When money is used to ensure adequate protection, businesses find it worthwhile since total performance is always guaranteed and customers are more satisfied and long-term business viability is guaranteed as the frequency of similar technical failures reduces.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
Help Net Security ☛ Everyone uses open source, but patching still moves too slowly [Ed: Proprietary software hides flaws and does not patch these at all (unless/until forced to). This is marketing using FUD.]
Enterprise security teams rely on open source across infrastructure, development pipelines, and production applications, even when they do not track it as a separate category of technology. Open source has become a default building block in many environments, and the operational risks now look like standard enterprise security problems: patch delays, version sprawl, and aging platforms that stay online longer than planned.
