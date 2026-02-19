news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
"How Many Friends Do You Have?"
"Do bots count?" "Friends in Facebook?" "Does a girlfriend chatbot count as a friend?"
-
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Responds to Crises Only After It's Way Too Late
The SRA does not do its job. The new chief's job is face-saving PR in the media.
-
The Techrights Team Makes the Platform Faster
The infrastructure is already fast
-
France Does Not Need Digital Weapons Disguised as Social and as Media
French people lost interest in Social Control 'Media' (or Networks)
New
-
Links 18/02/2026: DMCA Weakened, Anna’s Archive Still Thriving
Links for the day
-
Links 18/02/2026: Gig 'Economy' Condemned, Microsoft Insulting/Stressing People With False Slop Predictions
Links for the day
-
Twitter Falling to 1% in Africa's Largest Nation (Algeria)
About 15 years ago the regime in Egypt got toppled (and others had been too) partly because of social control media such as Twitter
-
Mozilla Firefox Died in Afghanistan
Mozilla has been a complete disaster
-
Gemini Links 18/02/2026: Astronomy and Texinfo
Links for the day
-
Are IBM CEO and IBM CFO Ready for Financial Audit That Topples the Shares by 50% in One Day?
The same "chefs" that cooked up Kyndryl Holdings Inc are still in charge of the IBM kitchen
-
"Senior AI Reporter" at Slop Technica/Ars Sloppica Has Written Nothing in Nearly a Week, Did Conde Nast Suspend Him for Fake Articles With Fake Quotes?
Slop Technica/Ars Sloppica is having a serious credibility issue right now
-
Linux Foundation Puts Slop Images, Not Just Slop Text, in Linux.com
More of the same then
-
The Register MS Paid-for 'Articles' (Ads) Seem to be LLM Slop Again
If it's true that The Register MS is resorting to these marketing tactics, will they later delete the evidence (as they did months ago)?
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, February 17, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, February 17, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):