Why We Write About the The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion
The month of February (a short month) is almost over. Just over a week left. So it's almost March already.
We've had a productive and mostly uneventful year. We intend to do the same the rest of this year.
The SRA's PR tour continues relentlessly (this was hours ago) as the question about regulation in the UK has resurfaced. For community sites like ours to thrive we need better regulation. We need better public awareness, too.
After the weekend we'll write some more about the SRA, sporadically at least. We write about the SRA because it failed our community; it let women haters attack our journalists, activists programmers, sysadmins etc. We do not seem to have a functional legal system in the UK and nobody does anything about it. █
