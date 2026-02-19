news
Debian's Thomas Lange on FAI.me Service, Freexian Collaborators on LTS Work
-
Thomas Lange: 42.000 FAI.me jobs created
The FAI.me service has reached another milestone:
The 42.000th job was submitted via the web interface since the beginning of this service in 2017.
The idea was to provide a simple web interface for end users for creating the configs for the fully automatic installation with only minimal questions and without knowing the syntax of the configuration files. Thanks a lot for using this service and for all your feedback.
-
Freexian Collaborators: Monthly report about Debian Long Term Support, January 2026 (by Santiago Ruano Rincón)
The Debian LTS Team, funded by Freexian’s Debian LTS offering, is pleased to report its activities for January.
During the month of January, 20 contributors have been
The team released 33 DLAs fixing 216 CVEs.