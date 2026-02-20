news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 20, 2026



Quoting: Why I Contributed to FOSS Force's 'Independence 2026' Fundraiser - FOSS Force —

Hey, it’s been a while. Some of you will remember me. I thought it important to talk to you for a few minutes.

You’ll remember, it wasn’t that many years ago that I was given the absolute privilege of writing a weekly column for FOSS Force, and I did so for about three years. Then as well as now, FOSS Force was the go-to website for all things concerning free and open source software, so I was in the company of some of the top experts in that realm. I tried to pretend I wasn’t starstruck, but I kinda was.

After all, when your byline appears in the same space as Jack Wallen, Bruce Byfield and others… well, you have arrived.

FOSS Force is the fruit of Christine Hall’s labor. Having a background in both radio and newsprint, Christine is on solid ground, bringing us news that is important. On a number of occasions, I’ve relied upon the website she publishes to substantiate or discover facts when needed. FOSS Force has never failed to do so.