Few things are more frustrating when first developing your own libraries than RPATH. There have been numerous hacks over the years. Gnu even gave us libtool because POSIX dlopen() just kinda sucked.

Hey, for the end user, dlopen() mostly works. It finds dynamically linked libraries in the system standard search paths, all is well with the world. For the developer working on dynamically linked libraries or worse yet, plugins that use dynamically linked libraries from the same build, it is crawling naked across broken glass.

There is a not bad explanation in this question. Yes, I was asking the question. You might want to read it now.